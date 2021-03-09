Leonard Cohen, Céline Dion and Shay Lia are just some of the Montrealers who cracked this year’s list.

The JUNO Awards unveil all the 2021 nominees

The JUNO Awards have announced their full list of 2021 nominees. This will be the semi-centennial edition of the award show, which has celebrated the best in Canadian music since 1971, when it launched as the Gold Leaf Awards. The Weeknd leads this year’s JUNO Awards nominee list, with a hefty six nods.

There are a number of Montreal acts who were nominated at this year’s JUNO Awards. Half Moon Run, Shay Lia, CRi and Kataklysm are among the many from the city to receive their due diligence. The late Leonard Cohen also received a posthumous nomination for album of the year.

JUNO Awards 2021

The 50th JUNO Awards take place on May 16 in Toronto. See the full list of nominees below:

Album of the Year

You, Ali Gatie

Courage, Céline Dion

Changes, Justin Bieber

Thanks for the Dance, Leonard Cohen

After Hours, the Weeknd

Single of the Year

“Drink About Me,” Brett Kissel

“If the World was Ending,” JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Kissing Other People,” Lennon Stella

“Blinding Lights,” the Weeknd

Juno Fan Choice Award

Ali Gatie

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Justin Bieber

Lennon Stella

Les Cowboys Fringants

Nav

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Weeknd

International Album of the Year

Music to be Murdered By, Eminem

Fine Line, Harry Styles

What you see Ain’t Always What you Get, Luke Combs

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke

Folklore, Taylor Swift

READ: Eminem, Music to be Murdered By Review

Artist of the Year

Ali Gatie

Céline Dion

Jessie Reyez

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Group of the year

Arkells

Half Moon Run

Loud Luxury

The Glorious Sons

The Reklaws

Songwriter of the year

Alanis Morissette:”Ablaze”, “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” (co-songwriter Michael Farrell, Such Pretty Forks in the Road).

Alessia Cara: “Hell and High Water,” Major Lazer featuring Alessia Cara (co-songwriters Bas Van Daalen, Jasper Helderman, Mickey Karbal, Philip Meckseper, Thomas Pentz, Music is the Weapon); “I Choose” (co-songwriters Brayden Deskins, Colton Fisher, Diana Studenberg, Jason Rabinowitz, Jon Levine, Jordyn Kane, Kris Pearn, Mark Mothersbaugh, I Choose); “Welcome Back,” Ali Gatie featuring Alessia Cara (co-songwriters Ali Gatie, Amy Allen, Blake Slatkin, Welcome Back).

Jessie Reyez: “Coffin” featuring Eminem (co-songwriters Andre Robertson, Marshall Mathers, Tobias Frelin, Before Love Came to Kill Us); “Far Away” (co-songwriters Rogét Chahayed, Vegyn (Joseph Thornalley), Far Away); “No one’s in the Room” (co-songwriters Dernst Emile II, Jordan Ullman, Before Love Came to Kill Us).

JP Saxe: “A Little Bit Yours” (co-songwriters Alex St. Kitts, Benjamin Rice, Ryan Marrone, A Little bit of Yours); “Golf on TV,” Lennon Stella featuring JP Saxe (co-songwriters Lennon Stella, Ruslan Odnoralov, Simon Wilcox; Three. Two. One.); “If the World was Ending,” JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels (co-songwriter Julia Michaels, Hold it Together).

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville: “After Hours” (co-songwriters Carlo “Illangelo” Montagnese, Mario Winans); “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Oscar Holter, After Hours).

Breakthrough artist of the year

Curtis Waters

JP Saxe

Powfu

Ryland James

Tate McRae

Breakthrough group of the year

2Frères

Crown Lands

Manila Grey

Peach Pit

Young Bombs

Country album of the year

Timeless, Dallas Smith

Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson

Heart theory, Lindsay Ell

Drinkin’ Songs: The Collection, MacKenzie Porter

The Lemonade Stand, Tenille Townes

Adult alternative album of the year

Sad Hunk, Bahamas

Are You in Love?, Basia Bulat

Fear, Begonia

Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright

Are You Gone, Sarah Harmer

Alternative album of the year

Pity Party, Curtis Waters

The Sun and Her Scorch, Dizzy

Pray for It, July Talk

This Place Sucks Ass, Pup

Heavy Light, U.S. Girls

Pop album of the year

It’s Never Really Over, Johnny Orlando

Hold it Together, JP Saxe

Changes, Justin Bieber

Three. Two. One., Lennon Stella

Ryland James, Ryland James

Rock album of the year

Crown Lands, Crown Lands

Ruthless, JJ Wilde

Colorado, Neil Young & Crazy Horse

All of Us, Sam Roberts Band

A Beautiful Place to Drown, Silverstein

Vocal jazz album of the year

This Dream of You, Diana Krall

Out of Dust, Laila Biali

Sinatra, Matt Dusk

With You, Sammy Jackson

Clémence, Sophie Day

Jazz album of the year: solo

Gang of Three, Andrés Vial

Básico, No Básico y Dirigido, Elmer Ferrer

Elegant Traveler, Jocelyn Gould

Conpambiche, Junior Santos

Vena, Rachel Therrien

Jazz album of the year: group

The reMission, Andy Milne and Unison

Surfboard, Brandi Disterheft Trio with George Coleman

Rythme de passage, Emie R Roussel Trio

First Spring, Florian Hoefner Trio

Trane of Thought, Live at the Rex, Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald

Instrumental album of the year

Movements III, Blitz//Berlin

Crowing Ignites, Bruce Cockburn

Eleven Words, David Foster

Volume 1, Flore Laurentienne

Prior Street, Gordon Grdina

Album francophone de l’année

À tous les vents, 2Frères

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag

Les antipodes, Les Cowboys Fringants

Quand la nuit tombe, Louis-Jean Cormier

Pour déjouer l’ennui, Pierre Lapointe

Children’s album of the year

Letters and Numbers, ABC Singsong

Goodnight to you All: Traditional Lullabies from Ireland & the UK, Charlie Hope

Small But Mighty, Ginalina

J’aime mon école, Njacko Backo and Kalimbas at Work

Heart Parade, Splash’N Boots

Classical album of the year: solo or chamber

Mosaïque, Ensemble Made In Canada

Bach & Brahms Reimagined, James Ehnes, Jon Kimura Parker, Jens Lindemann

Beethoven: Violin Sonatas Nos. 4, 5 & 8, James Ehnes with Andrew Armstrong

La Peste, Les Barocudas

Ana Sokolović: Short Stories, Quatuor Bozzini

Classical album of the year: large ensemble

Mozart: Concertos pour piano/Piano Concertos Nos. 22 & 24, Les Violons du Roy, conducted by Jonathan Cohen, featuring Charles Richard-Hamelin

Saint-Saëns: Piano Concertos Nos. 3, 5, & Other Works, Louis Lortie with BBC Philharmonic, conducted by Edward Gardner

Jacques Hétu: Concertos, Orchestre symphonique de Laval, conducted by Alain Trudel, featuring Jean-Philippe Sylvestre

Ginastera – Bernstein – Moussa: Œuvres pour violon et orchestre/Works for Violin and Orchestra, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Kent Nagano, featuring Andrew Wan

Penderecki: St. Luke Passion, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal with Kraków Philharmonic Choir & Warsaw Boys’ Choir, conducted by Kent Nagano

Classical album of the year: vocal or choral

La passione, Barbara Hannigan with Ludwig Orchestra

Massenet: Thaïs, Erin Wall, Joshua Hopkins, Andrew Staples, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir with Toronto Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis

Nuits blanches: Airs d’opéra à la cour de Russie au XVIIe siècle/Opera Arias at the Russian Court of the 18th Century, Karina Gauvin with Pacific Baroque Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Weimann

Sea Dreams, Luminous Voices conducted by Timothy Shantz

Sarah Slean and Symphony Nova Scotia, Sarah Slean with Symphony Nova Scotia, conducted by Bernhard Gueller

Classical composition of the year

Take the dog Sled, Alexina Louie

Commedia dell’arte, Ana Sokolović Collection

Harbour, Anna Höstman

Violin Concerto “Adrano,”Samy Moussa

Tachitipo, Zosha Di Castri

Rap recording of the year

New Mania, 88Glam

Baby Gravy 2, bbno$ & Yung Gravy

Cold World, Eric Reprid

Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Version), Nav

Elements Vol. 1, Tobi

Dance recording of the year

Mine, Felix Cartal, Sophie Simmons

Dancing in the Dark, Frank Walker

Bubba, Kaytranada

Someone Else, Rezz and Grabbitz

Voices, So Sus

Contemporary R&B recording of the year

Before Love Came to Kill Us, Jessie Reyez

Where you Are, Savannah Ré

Solaris, Shay Lia

After Hours, The Weeknd

Holiday, Tobi

READ: Cult MTL’s May 2019 Shay Lia cover story

Reggae recording of the year

“Give it All,” Ammoye

“Black Man,” Blessed

“Roots Rock,” Dubmatix featuring Micah Shemaiah, Lasai & Big Sugar

“Let it be Done,” Kirk Diamond

“I Pray,” Töme and Sean Kingston

Indigenous artist or group of the year

Kîyânaw, Burnstick

Church House Blues, Crystal Shawanda

The Ridge, Julian Taylor

North Star Calling, Leela Gilday

Nunarjua Isulinginniani, Terry Uyarak

Contemporary roots album of the year

The Ridge, Julian Taylor

North Star Calling, Leela Gilday

Bravado, Rose Cousins

Chickaboom!, Tami Neilson

Reliever, William Prince

Traditional roots album of the year

All Hands, Beòlach

Debout!, Le Diable à Cinq

13 or So, Nick Hornbuckle

Bet on Love, Pharis & Jason Romero

The Thing About Fish, Rum Ragged

Blues album of the year

Hell Bent With Grace, Angel Forrest

Church House Blues, Crystal Shawanda

Spirits in the Water, Dione Taylor

Solar Powered Too, Rick Fines

The Reckless One, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year

All Things New, Allen Froese

The Cure, K-Anthony

Alive & Breathing, Matt Maher

The Way, Shawna Cain

Wouldn’t you Love to Know?, Steve Bell

World music album of the year

VelkomBak, Gypsy Kumbia Orchestra

The Gold Diggers, Lengaïa Salsa Brava

Patria, Mazacote

Espiral, Okan

Kora Flamenca, Zal Sissokho

Jack Richardson producer of the year

Akeel Henry: “Rain,” Trey Songz featuring Swae Lee (co-producer Mike “DZL” Holmes, Back Home); “Spell My Name,” Toni Braxton (co-producer Antonio Dixon, Spell my Name)

Jordon Manswell: “Fallin'” (co-producers Jonathan Martin, Toni Braxton, Spell my Name); “Home,” Dylan Sinclair (Proverb)

Kaytranada: “10%,” Kaytranada featuring Kali Uchis (Bubba); “Frontstreet (Freestyle),” Mick Jenkins (Frontstreet (Freestyle))

Murda Beatz: “motive,” Ariana Grande with Doja Cat (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, Mr. Franks, Tommy Brown, Positions); “Say You Love Me,” Chris Brown & Young Thug (co-producers Joseph L’Étranger, OG Parker, Slime & B

WondaGurl: “Aim for the Moon,” Pop Smoke featuring Quavo (co-producers 5ive Beatz, 808Melo, Dani, Dez Wright, Tyy Beats, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon); “Gang Gang,” Jackboys and Sheck Wes (co-producer Vou, Jackboys)

READ: Cult MTL Dec. 2016 Kaytranada cover story

Recording engineer of the year

George Seara:”Good Love,” “Take Me Home”(Shawn Hook, Take me Home)

Jason Dufour: “All of the Feelings” (Kiesza, Crave); “Whiskey Tonight” (Jade Eagleson, Jade Eagleson)

Johann Deterville: “Home” (Dylan Sinclair, Proverb); “La Memoria” (Jessie Reyez, Before Love Came to Kill Us)

John “Beetle” Bailey: “The End of a Love Affair” (Micah Barnes, Vegas Breeze); “The Grand Bazaar,” Sultans of String featuring Béla Fleck and Robi Botos (Sultans of String, Refuge)

Serban Ghenea:”Blinding Lights” (the Weeknd, After Hours); “positions” (Ariana Grande, Positions)

Album artwork of the year

Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs, Klô Pelgag: Julien Hébert (art director), David Beauchemin (designer), Florence Obrecht (illustrator), Marc-Étienne Mongrain (photographer)

Miss Colombia, Lido Pimienta: Lido Pimienta and Orly Anan (art directors), Mat Dunlap (designer), Daniela Murillo (photographer)

Just Words, Lynne Hanson: Jared Barter (art director and designer), Michael Zavacky (art director and Illustrator), Maryn Devine and Rémi Thériault (photographers)

Palimpsest, Protest the Hero: Luke Hoskin (art director), John Meloche (designer), Martin Wittfooth (illustrator)

Pray for It, July Talk: Peter Dreimanis (art director, designer and photographer), Scott Waring (art director and designer), Leah Fay (designer), Lyle Bell and Ty Snaden (photographers)

Music video of the year

“Wait No More” by Ben Knechtel (Scott Helman)

“Wrap Me Up” by Brittney Canda & Vincent René-Lortie (Sheenah Ko)

“No One’s in the Room by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)

“Intruders” by les Solis (Solis Animation Inc.) and Peter Huang (Jessie Reyez)

“Pomegranate” by Nick DenBoer (deadmau5 and the Neptunes)

Electronic album of the year

Lavender God, ATTLAS

Desire, Bob Moses

Suddenly, Caribou

Juvenile, CRi

All the Time, Jessy Lanza

Metal/hard music album of the year

Ballistic, Sadistic, Annihilator

Unconquered, Kataklysm

Palimpsest, Protest the Hero

Abyss, Unleash the Archers

Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm!, Vile Creature

Adult contemporary album of the year

Such Pretty Forks in the Road, Alanis Morissette

Courage, Céline Dion

Starlit Afternoon, Craig Stickland

Pour déjouer l’ennui, Pierre Lapointe

CH III: the Come Up, Storry

READ: Cult MTL’s 2020 STORRY interview

Comedy album of the year

PanDerek (1st Wave!), Derek Seguin

Horse Power, Jacob Samuel

Existing is Exhausting, Matt Wright

The Pursuit of Comedy has Ruined my Life, Nick Nemeroff

Decoxification, Shirley Gnome

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year

“Take Care of You,” Charlotte Day Wilson featuring Syd

Proverb, Dylan Sinclair

Alt Therapy Session 1: Disillusion, Emanuel

“In This Thing Called Life,” Iamtheliving

Solid, Savannah Ré

For more about the 2021 JUNO Awards and nominees, please visit the official website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.