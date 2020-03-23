REVIEW: Eminem, Music to Be Murdered By

“Honestly, part of me would rather be brutally murdered than hit replay.”

Eminem, Music to Be Murdered By (Interscope)

The new Eminem album is titled Music to Be Murdered By, but honestly part of me would rather be brutally murdered than to hit replay. The album is joyless, with Shady opting to flex his technical skills rather than create music with heart. The rapper does however offer slivers of redemption. On “Darkness,” he raps from the perspective of the 2017 Las Vegas shooter. Songs like this reaffirm what we already knew: Eminem is best when working with a strong narrative focus, a quality he unfortunately neglects more often than not. 4/10 Trial Track: “You Gon’ Learn” (featuring Royce da 5’9» and White Gold)

“You Gon’ Learn” (featuring Royce da 5’9» and White Gold) from the new Eminem album Music to Be Murdered By

