Hockey fans in Canada want the NHL to get rid of the North Division after this year

A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute has examined the reaction that Canadian hockey fans have had to the new all-Canadian North Division in this year’s NHL season. The study found that 37% of respondents would like the NHL to keep the North Division after this hockey season. 63% would prefer the divisions to return to the previous set-up (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific divisions).

Hockey Heaven: NHL’s all-Canadian division a hit with fans, even if it’s just for one yearhttps://t.co/a5fcCSfuXo#NHL #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/E6KA9A6mu1 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 2, 2021 Hockey fans in Canada want the NHL to get rid of the North Division after this year

Currently, the Toronto Maple Leafs are at the top of the North Division and the League. The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are currently the second and third best Canadian teams in the NHL, respectively. The Habs, currently sitting in fourth place in the North Division, broke their five-game losing streak last night with a win against the Ottawa Senators.

The Angus Reid survey also found that the Toronto Maple Leafs were the Canadian team that hockey fans felt was most likely to win the next Stanley Cup, and that Quebec was the only province in Canada watching more hockey this year than last year.

For the full list of results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institue website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.