Ontario hockey fans are watching significantly less, despite how well the Leafs are doing this season.

Quebec is the only province in Canada watching more hockey this year: poll

A new survey by the Angus Reid Institute has examined Canadians’ reactions to the new all-Canadian division in this year’s NHL season. While roughly half of the respondents (48%) claim to be watching the same amount of hockey as when the season first started in January, the remaining respondents were more likely to be watching less (30%), than more (21%). Quebec was the only province whose respondents were watching more hockey (27%), than less (26%).

Oddly enough, Ontario was the province with the largest percentage of respondents watching less NHL hockey (34%), which comes as a surprise since the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently first place in the entire league.

Quebec is the only province in Canada watching more NHL hockey this year

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.