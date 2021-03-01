News

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be the next Canadian NHL team to win the Stanley Cup

by CultMTL

A new national study asked hockey fans which team would end the 28-year drought.

According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute among hockey fans in Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the most likely Canadian team to win the next Stanley Cup. 26% of respondents felt the Leafs had the best chance to break the 28-year “streak of futility,” while, in second place, 21% felt the Cup would return to the Montreal Canadiens. (The Canadiens were the last team to win the Stanley Cup, when in 1993, the Habs beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games.)

1 in 20 hockey fans in Canada reportedly doubt that a Stanley Cup will ever be won by another Canadian team again.

