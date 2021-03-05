Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine canada
News

Health Canada has just approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

by CultMTL

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Canada that only requires one dose.

Health Canada will be announcing in a 10 a.m. press conference this morning that it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, according to the Canadian Press. This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in Canada, and the first that only requires one dose.

The government of Canada has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to buy an additional 28 million.

The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was also recently approved by the FDA.

According to CBC, the vaccine proved to be 85% effective against the most severe form of COVID-19 in a global clinical trial.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.