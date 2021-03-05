Health Canada has just approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The first COVID-19 vaccine in Canada that only requires one dose.

Health Canada will be announcing in a 10 a.m. press conference this morning that it has approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, according to the Canadian Press. This is the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to be approved in Canada, and the first that only requires one dose.

The government of Canada has ordered 10 million doses of the vaccine, with the option to buy an additional 28 million.

The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson was also recently approved by the FDA.

According to CBC, the vaccine proved to be 85% effective against the most severe form of COVID-19 in a global clinical trial.

