“My colleagues and I will work together to protect women and their children.”

Geneviève Guilbault will lead a team to fight violence against women in Quebec

Premier François Legault has announced that Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will coordinate a new team that will address violence against women in Quebec. Guilbault responded, accepting the position with humility, tagging the other members of the team: Isabelle Charest, Simon Jolin-Barrette, Lionel Carmant, Ian Lafrenière, Sylvain Levesque and Isabelle Lecours.

“I accept with humility the mandate given to me by our Prime Minister Francois Legault. My colleagues and I will work together to protect women and their children.” —Geneviève Guilbault

Read the full statement by François Legault via Facebook.



J'accepte avec humilité le mandat que me confie notre premier ministre @francoislegault. Mes collègues et moi unirons nos efforts pour protéger les femmes et leurs enfants. @IsabelleCharest @SJB_CAQ @CarmantLionel @IanLafreniere @SLevesquedepute @ILecoursCAQ https://t.co/sYzJDYljK8 — Geneviève Guilbault (@GGuilbaultCAQ) March 29, 2021 Geneviève Guilbault will lead a team to fight violence against women in Quebec

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.