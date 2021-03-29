News

Geneviève Guilbault will lead a team to fight violence against women in Quebec

by CultMTL

“My colleagues and I will work together to protect women and their children.”

Premier François Legault has announced that Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault will coordinate a new team that will address violence against women in Quebec. Guilbault responded, accepting the position with humility, tagging the other members of the team: Isabelle Charest, Simon Jolin-Barrette, Lionel Carmant, Ian Lafrenière, Sylvain Levesque and Isabelle Lecours.

“I accept with humility the mandate given to me by our Prime Minister Francois Legault. My colleagues and I will work together to protect women and their children.”

—Geneviève Guilbault

Read the full statement by François Legault via Facebook.

