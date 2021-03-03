Best Neighbourhoods in Montreal: Best of MTL

As voted by our readers in the 2020 Best of MTL readers poll, these are the best neighbourhoods in Montreal. For more results from the Best of MTL, please click here.
Best Neighbourhoods in Montreal
- Mile End
- Rosemont Petite-Patrie / Little Italy
- Plateau
- NDG
- St-Henri
- Verdun
- Hochelaga-Maisonneuve
- Villeray
- Parc Ex
- Centre-Sud / Village
