Adam Sandler is rumoured to be venturing into horror films

One of the titles Sandler is reportedly exploring would be produced by Hereditary’s Ari Aster.

It’s no secret that Adam Sandler is a fan of Halloween. From Saturday Night Live’s last-minute Halloween costume ideas skit to playing Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania trilogy to last year’s Hubie Halloween, the Sandman clearly loves spooky cinema.

Adam Sandler has expressed his love of Halloween since his early days as a Saturday Night Live cast member

At age 54, Adam Sandler is looking to take his career to interesting new avenues. He is soon set to star in a sci-fi film, directed by the creator of HBO’s Chernobyl. Now, We Got This Covered is reporting that the actor is exploring the possibility of starring in horror films in the near future. Sandler is reportedly in talks to star in an Ari Aster production titled Dream Scenario. There are said to be several other horror films that the Uncut Gems actor is considering as well.

This would be Adam Sandler’s first horror film as an actor, although many would argue that Jack and Jill is fairly terrifying. He previously served as an executive producer on the 2009 horror film The Shortcut, for which his Happy Madison production company was rebranded “Scary Madison.”

