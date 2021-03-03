A petition to rename the Montreal airport after René Lévesque already has 25K signatures

A petition by the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste to rename the Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport after René Lévesque has reached the goal number of 25,000 signatures, which was raised from the initial objective of 20,000 signatures. This push for René Levesque Airport comes a week after the emergence of information that has produced a fresh Trudeau Sr. scandal: Critics are alleging that then-PM Trudeau plotted to undermine Quebec’s economy following the rise of the Parti Québécois in the mid-’70s.

From the petition:

“New facts have just been revealed that in the wake of the accession to power of the first government of René Lévesque, Prime Minister Trudeau wanted to plot with Paul Desmarais in order to destabilize the Quebec economy, nothing less. One could not imagine a worse form of contempt for our democracy, including for all those Quebec voters who, in the previous federal election, had kindly placed their trust in the Liberal leader.“

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.