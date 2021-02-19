What’s new on Netflix, Crave, Prime, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion

New on Netflix

Tribes of Europa (new on Netflix)

Sports-doc veterans David Tryhorn and Ben Nicholas direct Pelé, a feature-length documentary about the legendary soccer star that hits Netflix on Feb. 23. Tribes of Europa (Feb. 19) is a dystopian sci-fi miniseries from Germany in which Europe becomes fragmented into micro-states after a global catastrophe. It’s probably not exactly what Europeans and the world at large are clamoring for at this exact moment in time, but hey — who knows. It’s amongst a release week that skews heavily international, with the only new American releases being the show Ginny & Georgia, which has the exact same logline as Gilmore Girls in that it’s about a teenage girl and her immature 30-year-old mother moving to New England, and a new comedy special from Brian Regan. Also dropping this week is the Indonesian rom-com Geez and Ann as well as the Taiwanese drama Classmates Minus. Movie additions include Stan & Ollie as well as Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

New on Amazon Prime Video

It’s a Sin (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Rosamund Pike has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her lead role in I Care a Lot, a darkly comic thriller from The Disappearance of Alice Creed helmer J Blakeson. Pike plays a woman who convinces judges to appoint her as guardian to rich elderly people in order to defraud them; the film was exceedingly well received when it played the festival circuit. It hits Prime today alongside It’s a Sin, an acclaimed miniseries about the HIV/AIDS crisis in London in the ’80s and early ’90s by Russell T. Davies (Queer as Folk, Doctor Who). Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry star. Also making their way to the service this week are Coming to America (just in time for the sequel, which premieres on Prime next month), the Gina Carano/Richard Dreyfuss survival thriller Daughter of the Wolf (which admittedly could not have picked a more awkward date for release, so soon after Carano was axed from The Mandalorian) and the documentary series Spaceship Earth.

New on Crave

Assassination Nation (new on Crave)

There’s a random assortment of goods coming to Crave this week, starting with Sam Levinson’s Assassination Nation, the film whose critical response apparently inspired Levinson to make Malcolm & Marie. It’s available as of today alongside Spike Lee’s Crooklyn, the Nicole Kidman-starring cop drama Destroyer, Atom Egoyan’s Guest of Honor and the Quebec co-production Target Number One starring Josh Hartnett. A few days later you can catch the premiere of Beartown, an HBO Max Swedish miniseries about the ripple effects of toxic masculinity in a Swedish town where hockey is king.

New on Disney Plus

The Muppet Show (new on Disney Plus)

Many were clamoring for it, and it’s finally here: The Muppet Show is now available to stream on Disney Plus. All five seasons are available as of Feb. 19. Also available on the service as of today: Flora & Ulysses, a children’s film from Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) about a little girl who befriends a talking squirrel, with comedic stalwarts such as Alyson Hanningan, Ben Schwartz, Kate Micucci and Bobby Moynihan in the supporting cast.

New on CBC Gem

Finding Sally (new on CBC Gem)

Aïcha Diop’s four-part documentary webseries Nancy’s Pro Tips focuses on a Montreal hair salon that gives workshops to young Black women on how to care for their natural hair. Also premiering on the streaming service today is Tamara Mariam Dawit’s documentary Finding Sally, in which the filmmaker investigates the mysterious life of her aunt, who disappeared during the Ethiopian revolution. Also available as of Feb. 19: Ioana Uricaru’s Montreal-shot Lemonade and Johnny Ma’s debut Old Stone.

New on Criterion Channel

Nationtime (new on Criterion Channel)

The Channel has the exclusive streaming premiere of William Greaves’s Nationtime, a long-unavailable documentary about the National Black Political Convention in 1972. Also being celebrated this month are filmmakers Mahamat Saleh-Haroun and Nina Menkes. ■

