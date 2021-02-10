The MAC has officially reopened!

Three new exhibitions are on display at Montreal’s contemporary art museum.

Given the green light from the Quebec government’s public health department, the Musée d’art contemporain (aka the MAC) reopened at noon today, with three new exhibitions for Montreal art lovers to explore:

La machine qui enseignait des airs aux oiseaux collects the works of 34 artists from Montreal and the surrounding region that are said to “reflect upon the materiality of language” with “engaging, topical and diverse work practices.”

Des Horizons d’Attente showcases 21 emerging artists whose works (shown here for the first time) “speak of political, feminist, social, aesthetic, material, conceptual, spiritual, ecological, poetic, linguistic and identity-related concerns specific to our time.”

Vertigo Sea is a three-channel video installation by John Akomfrah that juxtaposes whale and polar bear hunting with images of slave ships, boat people, refugees and political prisoners.

“I am absolutely delighted with this announcement, which shines a real ray of hope for the future. I am especially pleased that the MAC will reopen with all of its rooms open and three new exhibitions, never before shown to visitors.” —MAC director and chief curator John Zeppetelli

The MAC is open from noon till 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more programming details and to book tickets (reservations are mandatory), please visit the museum’s website.

