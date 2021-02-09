Rapper Bow Wow wants to join the WWE

The rapper/actor is hoping to add “wrestler” to his resumé.

Bow Wow is a man of many hats. Born Shad Moss, the former child star has spent the majority of his life doubling as a rapper and actor. Now, Moss is looking to dip his toes into a new venture: wrestling.

Bow Wow sent a series of tweets teasing his retirement from music following his next album. Following the musical project, he intends to focus on his acting career and yes, joining the WWE:

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!! — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles… — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 8, 2021

Bow Wow’s ambitions have already earned the approval of wrestler Isaiah “Swerve” Scott of the NXT brand.

YOOOOOOOO bring the gawd over to the CWC!!! LEGGO https://t.co/CQmsyjvtMU — incomparable (@swerveconfident) February 8, 2021

Bow Wow has been making music since the tender age of 8. He first appeared on a skit before the song “Gz and Hustlas” on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album Doggystyle. The rapper has released seven albums, six of them solo, and a collaborative project with Omarion titled Face Off. Bow Wow’s last album New Jack City II was released 11 years ago.

As an actor, Shad Moss has appeared in a number of popular titles, including Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation and Madea’s Big Happy Family. He is set to reprise his role as Twinkie in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in the forthcoming F9.

