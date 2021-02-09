Rapper Bow Wow wants to join the WWE

Bow Wow is a man of many hats. Born Shad Moss, the former child star has spent the majority of his life doubling as a rapper and actor. Now, Moss is looking to dip his toes into a new venture: wrestling.
Bow Wow sent a series of tweets teasing his retirement from music following his next album. Following the musical project, he intends to focus on his acting career and yes, joining the WWE:
Bow Wow’s ambitions have already earned the approval of wrestler Isaiah “Swerve” Scott of the NXT brand.
Bow Wow has been making music since the tender age of 8. He first appeared on a skit before the song “Gz and Hustlas” on Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album Doggystyle. The rapper has released seven albums, six of them solo, and a collaborative project with Omarion titled Face Off. Bow Wow’s last album New Jack City II was released 11 years ago.
As an actor, Shad Moss has appeared in a number of popular titles, including Like Mike, Johnson Family Vacation and Madea’s Big Happy Family. He is set to reprise his role as Twinkie in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in the forthcoming F9.
