Quebec is the province with the most support for supervised injection sites

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 78% of people in Quebec are in favour of supervised injection sites, representing the highest support of any province in Canada. Alberta and Saskatchewan are the provinces with the lowest support, at 50%. Overall, two-thirds of all Canadians are in favour of access to supervised injection sites.

Supervised injection sites, which provide intravenous drug users with a hygienic and medically supervised location, have been operating in Montreal since 2017. Vancouver was the first city in North America to implement them legally, in 2003.

