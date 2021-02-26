supervised injection sites quebec canada montreal

© Claude Truong-Ngoc / Wikimedia Commons

News

Quebec is the province with the most support for supervised injection sites

by CultMTL

Supervised injection sites have been operating in Montreal since 2017.

According to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute, 78% of people in Quebec are in favour of supervised injection sites, representing the highest support of any province in Canada. Alberta and Saskatchewan are the provinces with the lowest support, at 50%. Overall, two-thirds of all Canadians are in favour of access to supervised injection sites.

Supervised injection sites, which provide intravenous drug users with a hygienic and medically supervised location, have been operating in Montreal since 2017. Vancouver was the first city in North America to implement them legally, in 2003. 

Quebec is the province with the most support for supervised injection sites

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.