One more week of free winter fun at the RécréoParc

by CultMTL

The South Shore site features slides, skating rinks, cross-country skiing paths and more.

Located in the South Shore town of Sainte-Catherine, a half-hour drive from downtown Montreal, the RécréoParc is an appealing spot for those who love outdoor winter fun — which is probably most people these days, because there’s basically nothing else to do outside your home.

The RécréoParc features slides, skating rinks, paths for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, as well as music and an outdoor café. The winter site has been in operation since Jan. 19 and will be open for one more week, until next Sunday, Feb. 14. Access to the winter park, open daily from 9 a.m. till 7 p.m., is free, and equipment rental is available.

For more about the RécréoParc’s winter park and year-round activities, please visit their website.

