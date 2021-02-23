Legault is making the announcement about the vaccine rollout at the Olympic Stadium at 1 p.m.

Montrealers over 70 can get the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday

Ahead of the official announcement from Premier François Legault this afternoon, Radio-Canada is reporting that all Quebecers over 80 will be able to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, while people between the ages of 70 and 79 who live in Montreal can also get the shot.

Legault will be making the announcement at 1 p.m. from the Olympic Stadium, one of several mass vaccination sites opening up in Montreal. Other sites include Palais des Congrès (already in operation) and Decarie Square, where, according to Cult MTL sources, the vaccine is being administered to Montrealers over 70 (by special appointment) as soon as this Friday.

Since Dec. 14, over 350,000 Quebecers have received shots, accounting for less than four per cent of the population. The first phase of the vaccination campaign in Quebec focused on residents in CHSLDs and other senior homes as well as health-care workers.

For more information about COVID-19 statistics, testing and vaccines, please visit the Santé Québec website.

