The Rogers Cup tennis tournament is changing its name

Montreal and Toronto’s annual Rogers Cup is getting a revamp. The tennis tournament will change its name to accommodate its new lead sponsor. Beginning this year, the tournament will now be titled the National Bank Open presented by Rogers. The sponsorship is set to last for the next decade, the longest in Canadian tennis history.

Eugenie Bouchard at the Rogers Cup 2018

“Tennis Canada and National Bank have been working together for several years already and we are delighted to be able to grow this partnership over the next 10 years,” expressed Eugène Lapierre, the managing director of the tournament’s Montreal location. National Bank has been a sponsor of the tournament for over a decade, and hopes to take the Open to new heights with their increased role.

Gavin Ziv, the managing director of the Toronto tournament, expressed similar excitement about the National Bank’s increased sponsorship role. “This partnership allows both organizations to share a wealth of knowledge and demonstrates our common desire to innovate at all levels.”

The National Bank Open is the world’s third oldest tennis tournament after Wimbledon and the U.S, Open. It takes place in both Montreal and Toronto, with the two cities alternating between men and women’s tournaments each year. The 2021 edition of the Montreal tournament, scheduled to take place from Aug. 5 to 16, will feature women players after last year’s postponement.

