Shyanna Cecire
News

MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 13-year-old girl

by CultMTL

Shyanna Cecire was last seen on Jan. 28.

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM is searching for Shyanna Cecire, a 13-year-old Indigenous girl who was last seen on Jan. 28 around 6 p.m. in the Dorval area. Cecire is 4’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a a long-sleeved black shirt, jogging pants and black boots with white fur. She was not wearing a winter coat.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 13-year-old Indigenous girl Shyanna Cecire

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.