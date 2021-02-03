MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 13-year-old girl

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM is searching for Shyanna Cecire, a 13-year-old Indigenous girl who was last seen on Jan. 28 around 6 p.m. in the Dorval area. Cecire is 4’6″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a a long-sleeved black shirt, jogging pants and black boots with white fur. She was not wearing a winter coat.
Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.
