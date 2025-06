“Line-ups aren’t uncommon but Don Rigo is well worth the wait.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Tacos Don Rigo. To read the 2025 Montreal Restaurant Guide, please click here.

Tacos Don Rigo

Don’t be fooled by the kitschy bandito-style Western decor, Pierrefonds’s Tacos Don Rigo is dishing out some of the best Mexican food anywhere on the island. The tacos are perfectly uncomplicated, the burritos are hefty and rich, but the quesabirria (a fried taco filled with shredded stewed beef) is what draws the crowds. Line-ups aren’t uncommon but Don Rigo is well worth the wait and the commute to the West Island. (4740 St-Jean, Pierrefonds)

