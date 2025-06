Environment Canada projects a high of 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a humidex of 36.

2025’s first high over 30 degrees forecast for Montreal on Wednesday

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with a humidex of 36. This will be the first day of 2025 with a high over 30 degrees in Montreal.

With highs of 27 degrees forecast for both today and Thursday, it may feel like a heat wave in the city, but doesn’t quite qualify. Temperatures are expected to drop to 19 on Thursday morning.

🌡️ The heat is fast approaching. Here's the typical date for the first 30 °C of the season across Quebec. Note that Saguenay and Roberval have already reached this mark on May 14, a month in advance! #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/Q362zInGCt — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) June 3, 2025 2025’s first high over 30 degrees forecast for Montreal on Wednesday

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.