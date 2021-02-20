How to Take Your Dabbing Experience to the Next Level

More and more people are opening up to the idea of trying this smoking method.

Take your dabbing experience to the next level by exploring the world of cannabis concentrates. Cannabis is growing in popularity as consumers discover a new way to improve their smoking experience. Concentrates generally have higher THC levels of psychoactive compounds than their original source.

Dabbing is slowly getting more attention in heavy smokers. More and more people are opening up to the idea of trying this smoking method. Since concentrates are extracted from the herbs, they have a more intense and bold flavor than dry herbs. Different extraction methods produce different levels of intensities.

Cannabis Concentrates

Cannabis concentrates have an extensive history despite its currently modernized method of extraction. Advancements in technology allowed modern extraction methods for better quality cannabis concentrates. However, the first-ever concentrate was dated back to 10,000 BC, in Ancient China.

Most smokers consider dabbing as an upgrade because concentrates are more intense and high in taste profiles. They have excellent psychoactive compound THC levels, perfect for both recreational activities and medicinal use. In fact, cannabis concentrates can provide direct and quick relief for particular health concerns and ailments.

Dabbing these concentrates is more economical than other types of consumption. You can experience its effects faster, with longer-lasting sensations. Dabbing provides an advanced-experience of ultra-high potency smoking. Although dabbing cannabis buds can be complicated, the benefits of a correct execution are definitely worth all that time and effort.

What You Need

As dabbing technology evolves with time, more and more gadgets can be used to improve your overall experience. However, to give yourself a raw feel of the entire situation, it is recommendable to use a traditional set-up before moving on to modernized pieces. Remember that there is a variety of designs in all the tools mentioned.

Basically, you will need a cannabis extract, a water pipe, a nail, a dome, a dabber, and a torch. Cannabis extracts can come in various forms, so get sticky oils like CO2 or BHO or a solventless extract depending on what you prefer. Use water pipes you already have by removing bowl attachments (if you have one).

You can get a nail that matches the water pipe’s gauge. Typical gauges are made from materials like quartz, titanium, or ceramic. If you would prefer to dab without a dome, try going for an enail dab kit. The domes are simply glass hoods that must be set up around the nail if you use a traditional set-up. Use it to allow the vapor to accumulate before inhaling.

Torches are extremely important in this process as it provides the heat. You want to heat your nail up quickly and efficiently using a propane-fuelled torch. But, you can also opt for mini torches if you want. Flameless methods of dabbing are available, but its tools are at a higher cost. Torch methods are more simple and straightforward with low-cost investments.

How To Dab

Dabbing might seem like a method fit for experienced cannabis users. However, by trying this method a few times over, you can immediately improve and experience dabbing like a pro. Dabbing works by vaporizing the cannabis extracts after exposing them to a hot surface. Since it creates smoke, you want to trap that with your dome, then inhale them.

THC contents are higher in concentrates, so avoid taking excessive amounts when you are just beginning. Try experimenting with smaller dabs, then gradually increase your intake, depending on your preference. Control the heat of the nail to avoid experiencing painful or unpleasant inhalations. You do not want the nail to be too hot.

You want to dab in small amounts to start, gradually increasing as you go along the way. Remember to cool your nail before dabbing the extract because higher temperatures can dramatically affect the quality of the vapor. Affected smoke may decrease your overall inhalation experience.

If you are a smoker who does frequent dabbing using other herbs, trying cannabis concentrates should really be next on your to-do list. Additionally, if you are a cannabis joint smoker, you should try consuming your favorite medicinal herbs in other methods. Dabbing cannabis concentrates produces more potency as it has at least 60-80% THC.

Just imagine how pronounced its effects might be if you dab and consume your cannabis herb. Dabbing also takes less amount of the product but has intense flavors and a cloud of cleaner smoke. Of course, you have to master the art of dabbing first so that you can get the best experience possible. Follow the correct procedures, tips, and tricks from expert smokers.