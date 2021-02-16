Americans twice as likely as Canadians to skip COVID-19 vaccine: poll

According to a new survey by Leger Marketing, 14% of Canadians plan to skip the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, while 29% of Americans plan to do the same.

Americans are twice as likely than Canadians to skip the COVID-19 vaccine

The number of Canadians and Americans who plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine has been rising quite steadily over the past four months. According to Leger, when the question on whether or not to get vaccinated was asked on Oct. 13, 2020, 63% of Canadian respondents responded in the affirmative; the number now rests at 73%. Americans on the other hand started at a far lower base, at 47%; currently, 56% of the country plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

