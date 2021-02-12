It seems like our Prime Minister trusts Big Pharma more than we do.

72% of Canadians don’t believe Trudeau’s claim that everyone will be vaccinated by Sept.

While Justin Trudeau has consistently reiterated that everyone who wants a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada will be able to get one by September, the vast majority of Canadians do not have confidence that this is possible. According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, just 28% of people in Canada trust that everyone who wants a vaccine will get one by September. 23% of respondents still felt that it was possible for everyone in the country to be vaccinated by the end of 2021, and the remaining 49% expect vaccinations to be complete by the summer of 2022 or later.

New today – Just three-in-ten Canadians confident that all who want a vaccine by September will get it:https://t.co/chKntlpOl8 pic.twitter.com/nCTSN0vjoH — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) February 12, 2021 Just 28% of Canadians believe the claim made by Justin Trudeau that everyone in Canada who wants the COVID-19 vaccine will be vaccinated by Sept. 2021

While there were delays in the delivery of both the Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in Q1 of this year, Trudeau has repeated that Canada is still set to receive the promised 6 million doses from both companies by the end of March. COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax are said to be in the final stages of Health Canada approval.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.