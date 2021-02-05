Trudeau: “We will get everyone vaccinated by September”

“There’s a lot of noise going on right now, that’s why I want to assure Canadians that we are on track.”

In a press conference at Rideau Cottage today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Canadians that not only will the expected six million doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines arrive on schedule, but that all Canadians who want a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of September.

“We are focused on vaccines,” Trudeau said. “The temporary shipment delays that many countries are facing right now are a hurdle, but it is one that we are ready for. We knew that short-term delays would be a possibility, so we planned accordingly.

“In late November, we stood before Canadians and we were confident that we were going to get 6 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by Q1 of 2021. We are very much on track to getting those 6 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March.

“I speak almost every week with the CEOs of those companies. They have assured me that they will meet their contractual obligations to deliver 6 million doses for Canadians by the end of March, which means we are still very much on track for 20 million doses in the spring from Pfizer and Moderna, with even more vaccine companies in the process of approval right now. We will get everyone vaccinated by September.”

