What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney, Apple, Tubi, Criterion, CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Tubi, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

The Dig (new on Netflix)

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in The Dig, an archeological drama about the excavation of an ancient burial site on property owned by a woman played by Mulligan. Directed by Simon Stone (The Daughter), The Dig is getting surprisingly good reviews considering its tweedy, middle-of-the-road vibe — but then again, people love Downton Abbey to bits. It hits Netflix today, Jan. 29, alongside Finding Ohana, a family film set in Hawaii that’s also the feature debut of TV veteran Jude Weng, and We Are: The Brooklyn Saints, a docuseries that follows an inner-city high school football team.

On Feb. 3 you can catch Polish teen comedy All My Friends Are Dead, as well as the Spanish thriller Black Beach and the first season of Firefly Lane, a drama series that follows the friendship between two women (Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke) over the course of 30 years. Feb. 1 also marks the release of a ton of new-old releases, highlights of which include all three Friday films, Léon: The Professional, the Julia Roberts / Susan Sarandon weepie Stepmom, The Neverending Story, Boy Erased and Spanglish. All seven seasons of Parks and Recreation are also making their way to Netflix as of Feb. 1.

New on Amazon Prime Video

48 Hours (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Malin Akerman, Alec Baldwin and Bella Thorne star in Chick Fight, a comedy in which Akerman discovers an underground fight club that turns her life around. It’s serendipitous that the film hits Prime this week because it also features Ekatarina Baker in a small role; Baker made headlines this week when she and her husband chartered a private plane to the Yukon in order to get vaccinated before everyone else.

Prime has a smaller selection of new-old movies hitting the service this month, but it’s arguably a better one, pound-for-pound. Highlights include 48 Hours and its sequel, Another 48 Hours, as well as The Big Sick, Limitless, Dreamgirls, all five seasons of Person of Interest and the Kevin James neo-nazi thriller Becky.

New on Crave

Fake Famous (new on Crave)

It’s not a huge week over at Crave, where Desus and Mero returns as of Jan. 31. Other highlights include the boxing documentary Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, the influencer documentary Fake Famous and Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe’s absurd comedy Greener Grass, in which the pair star as soccer moms in a skewed suburban setting.

New on CBC Gem

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem’s international programming this month includes Grand Designs: New Zealand, a lifestyle show that explores notable homes in New Zealand. Also available this week is the documentary Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, a documentary about the oft-ignored contributions of First Nations musicians to the mythmaking of rock ’n’ roll.

New on Apple TV Plus

Palmer (new on Apple TV Plus)

Justin Timberlake stars in Palmer, a new Apple TV original feature film from director Fisher Stevens. Timberlake plays the titular Palmer, an ex-con who returns to his hometown and befriends a child who was abandoned by their mother. Reviews are generally positive, citing the film as the kind of middle-of-the-road feel-good dramedy that streamers rarely focus on.

New on Disney Plus

Dinosaurs (new on Disney Plus)

Besides WandaVision (which is weekly and, therefore, perhaps not necessarily a necessary shoutout every week), you can now stream all four seasons of Dinosaurs as well as the 2010 adaptation of Beverly Cleary’s Ramona series of books, Ramona and Beezus.

New on Tubi

Titanic (new on Tubi)

Tubi — a free, ad-supported streaming platform that determines the amount of ads based on the popularity of the title being streamed — is also adding tons of movies every month. Highlights for February include The Notebook, Titanic, How to Train Your Dragon, Rango and Megamind.

New on Criterion Channel

Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (new on Criterion Channel)

Criterion proposes a retrospective of 1930s melodrama specialist John M. Stahl on Jan. 31. On Feb. 1, you can catch Celebration, a long-unavailable documentary that showcases Yves St-Laurent’s very last runway show. Blocked from release by St-Laurent’s partner Pierre Bergé, it finally came out in 2015 — and is considered a major influence on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread. Also making their appearance on the Channel this week are Jim Jarmusch’s Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai, Bill Duke’s The Killing Floor and retrospectives of the work of Madeline Anderson (the first Black woman to direct a documentary film for television) and Gordon Parks, Jr. ■

