What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, July 10

Plaza Palooza: Laurence-Anne, Population II, la Securité free outdoor show on St-Hubert

Taste of the Caribbean in the Old Port July 10–13

U.S. comedian Jim Norton performs at Théâtre Beanfield

Bob Log III with opener Bloodshot Bill & the Hiccups at Bar le Ritz PDB

Montreal circus festival presents Cabaret du Jugement Dernier at le Monastère

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.