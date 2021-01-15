What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney Plus, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Outside the Wire (new on Netflix)

Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris (Snowfall) star in Outside the Wire, a sci-fi feature from Mikael Håfström (Escape Plan, 1408) in which Mackie plays an android military man paired up with a drone pilot (Idris) to locate and stop a doomsday device from detonating. It premieres today alongside Bling Empire, a reality show about rich Asian scenesters and socialites in Los Angeles’s extravagant party scene. Also hitting the streaming giant’s rotation today are the fourth season of Carmen Sandiego and season 3 of Matt Groening’s Disenchantment.

Starting on Jan. 16, you can stream the fifth season of Outlander, based on the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon. Finally, Jan. 21 marks the return of both Call My Agent (its fourth season, to be exact) and the fifth season of beloved trash nonsense Riverdale.

New on Amazon Prime Video

One Night in Miami (new on Amazon Prime Video)

One Night in Miami is probably the biggest movie release across all platforms this week — the Regina King-directed adaptation of Kemp Powers’ stage play brings together Malcolm X (Kinglsey Ben-Adir), Muhammad Ali (Eli Goree), Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) and Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) for one night in a hotel room in Miami, discussing race, culture and politics. On Jan. 18 you can stream John Hyams’s thriller Alone — the pared-down chase thriller premiered at Fantasia this summer.

It’s not a huge week, TV-wise, on Prime. The first season of Indian drama Tandav is premiering today, followed by the second season of CW sci-fi show Pandora on Jan. 18 and the 1950s-set PBS detective show Grantchester on Jan. 19.

New on Disney Plus

WandaVision (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus’s Marvel slate finally kicks off with WandaVision, the first of a seemingly endless amount of Marvel spinoff products to hit the service in the next couple of years. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively, in this sitcom parody that also marks the most radical shift from the tone of the Marvel movies yet. Early reviews are overwhelmingly positive, praising the performance and ingenious take on well-worn material. Also available on the service as of today are Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs and the Emily Blunt-starring Mary Poppins Returns.

New on Crave

Ride Like A Girl (new on Crave)

Crave has season 8 of Catfish (a show I was not aware was already eight season deep, to be perfectly honest) starting today, along with the first season of the rebooted, Leslie Jones-hosted Supermarket Sweep. And 10 p.m. tonight marks the return of Real Time With Bill Maher. From the movie standpoint, today marks the streaming releases of Australian jockey drama Ride Like a Girl, starring Theresa Palmer as the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup, and of star-studded Vietnam War drama The Last Full Measure, featuring Jeremy Irvine, Sebastian Stan, Samuel L. Jackson, Christopher Plummer, Diane Ladd and Ed Harris.

New on CBC Gem

Fortitude (new on CBC Gem)

CBC has the third and final season of the Arctic thriller Fortitude starring Richard Dorner and Dennis Quaid as well as Upright, an Australian road-trip comedy starring, co-written and composed by musical comedian Tim Minchin. Season 2 of the CBC teen original Endlings begins streaming today; new episodes are released weekly from here on out. John Zaritsky’s No Limits is a feature-length documentary about Thalidomide survivors that also starts streaming today.

New on Criterion Channel

A Colt Is My Passport, Japanese film noir (new on Criterion Channel)

On Jan. 17 you can stream an extensive 17-film collection of Japanese film noir from auteurs like Seijun Suzuki and Shohei Imamura. On Jan. 20, you can stream a retrospective of LA Rebellion pioneer Zeinabu irene Davis, and on Jan. 21 you can catch three films from Argentine director Pablo Trapero. ■

