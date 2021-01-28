Just watching these videos raises money for mental health initiatives

It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day, the Canadian telecom monolith’s annual advertising campaign to raise money for mental health initiatives, specifically to provide community grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, to registered mental health organizations throughout Canada.
Funds are raised through social media and other communication interactions, so this year Bell has put together a number of videos of Canadian celebs doing mildly funny things — each view equals a 5-cent donation.
While Bell Let’s Talk Day has been criticized for being more about marketing than helping people, the annual event (which started in 2010) is still “the single largest corporate commitment to mental health in Canada.” And watching short videos to donate to a worthy cause is not such a bad thing.
Here’s a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Bell Let’s Talk Day:
For more, please visit the Life section.