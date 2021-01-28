Just watching these videos raises money for mental health initiatives

It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day, and each view of these videos of Canadian celebs doing mildly funny things equals a 5-cent donation.

It’s Bell Let’s Talk Day, the Canadian telecom monolith’s annual advertising campaign to raise money for mental health initiatives, specifically to provide community grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, to registered mental health organizations throughout Canada.

Funds are raised through social media and other communication interactions, so this year Bell has put together a number of videos of Canadian celebs doing mildly funny things — each view equals a 5-cent donation.

While Bell Let’s Talk Day has been criticized for being more about marketing than helping people, the annual event (which started in 2010) is still “the single largest corporate commitment to mental health in Canada.” And watching short videos to donate to a worthy cause is not such a bad thing.

Today, every view of this video helps create positive change. All you need to do is watch it and Bell will donate 5¢ more to Canadian mental health initiatives. Retweet to help spread the word! #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/hK1p4cJAYM — Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 28, 2021

Aujourd’hui, chaque visionnement de cette vidéo contribue à créer un changement positif. Vous n’avez qu’à la regarder et Bell remettra 5 cents à des initiatives canadiennes en santé mentale. Retweetez pour partager la nouvelle! #BellCause pic.twitter.com/SYl2PfXbVX — Bell Cause (@Bell_Cause) January 28, 2021

Here’s a message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Bell Let’s Talk Day:

Good morning, Canada – it’s #BellLetsTalk Day, and I hope you’re ready to start talking. Because that’s how we can break down barriers and end the stigma around mental health. And with the year we’ve had, that’s more important than ever. So, are you ready? Let’s talk. pic.twitter.com/UjtFnvuKXS — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2021

