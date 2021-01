Topping a list of 20 things he won’t miss about yesterday’s President.

WATCH: Michael Rapaport on the #1 thing he can’t stand about Trump

Actor and well-known Trump hater Michael Rapaport shared a video today to hype the Inauguration Day edition of his podcast I Am Rapaport, which features “the Top 20 Things I Can’t Stand About You, Dick-stain Donald Trump.”

In the video, Rapaport shared one of the items on his list:

BIG DAY! We've been through the ringer the last 5 YEARS (4 in office & 1 when that racist dog was running) and as my gift to you a new @iamrapaport podcast INNAGURATION DAY EP IS LIVE @hearluminary



at https://t.co/Q8XeE6KyIf pic.twitter.com/icPbzhYvhG — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 20, 2021 WATCH: Michael Rapaport on the thing he can’t stand most about Donald Trump

For more about I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast, please visit the Luminary website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.