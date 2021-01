WATCH: U.S. Capitol terrorists are now on the no-fly list & crying at airports

Law enforcement agencies in Washington D.C. and across the U.S. have been pursuing the perpetrators of the siege on Capitol building on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Their efforts have resulted in a number of arrests based on amateur video and surveillance footage as well as photos posted on social media, and now the domestic terrorists are learning that their names are on the no-fly list.

People who broke into the Capitol Wednesday are now learning they are on No-Fly lists pending the full investigation. They are not happy about this. pic.twitter.com/5GfHo1eVU8 — Ray [REDACTED] (@RayRedacted) January 10, 2021 U.S. Capitol terrorists are now on the no-fly list & crying at airports

