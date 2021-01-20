Quadracup 2
Music, Sounds

WATCH: Quadracup makes possibly the perfect Montreal rap video

by CultMTL

“What happens when you distill the essence of the area between Montreal-Est and the Point into a music video.”

Montreal rapper Quadracup (aka 23-year-old Sultan Iskandar Chevrier) released a new video yesterday, for the track “Polygame” off his latest, second album Quadra Dimension 2. Featuring shots of various well-known deps, rue barrée signs, an STM bus and a lit SPVM squad car stopping someone on the streets of the East-End neighbourhood of Tétreaultville (the video’s creator DirectedBySerge even tagged Mercier-Est as its location, something you don’t see often/ever), the video is, as our colleague Erik Leijon put it on Twitter, “so Montreal it hurts.”

From the comments section:

“This is the representation of what happens when you distill the essence of the area between Montreal-Est and the Point into a music video. It’s both immensely watchable and terrible all at once.

Watch the video here:

“Polygame” by Quadracup

For more about Quadracup, please visit his Soundcloud page.

For more on the music scene in Montreal, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music, Sounds
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.