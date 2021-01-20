WATCH: Quadracup makes possibly the perfect Montreal rap video

“What happens when you distill the essence of the area between Montreal-Est and the Point into a music video.”

Montreal rapper Quadracup (aka 23-year-old Sultan Iskandar Chevrier) released a new video yesterday, for the track “Polygame” off his latest, second album Quadra Dimension 2. Featuring shots of various well-known deps, rue barrée signs, an STM bus and a lit SPVM squad car stopping someone on the streets of the East-End neighbourhood of Tétreaultville (the video’s creator DirectedBySerge even tagged Mercier-Est as its location, something you don’t see often/ever), the video is, as our colleague Erik Leijon put it on Twitter, “so Montreal it hurts.”

From the comments section:

“This is the representation of what happens when you distill the essence of the area between Montreal-Est and the Point into a music video. It’s both immensely watchable and terrible all at once.

Watch the video here:

“Polygame” by Quadracup

For more about Quadracup, please visit his Soundcloud page.

