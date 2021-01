WATCH: Nathan Apodaca reprised his “Dreams” video for the Biden-Harris Inauguration Parade

Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, was part of the Biden-Harris Inauguration earlier today. The TikTok star was part of a video montage featuring skateboarding, rollerblading and snowboarding Americans across the country, set to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac (the song from one of Apodaca’s earlier viral videos).

Check out the video below!

We are feeling the good vibes from this "Dreams" skateboarding segment featuring @Doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) and Americans across the country! 🛹 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/4uibqQwsWO — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

