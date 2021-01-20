watch live inauguration joe biden kamala harris
News

WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

by CultMTL

The event will include performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and more.

The historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris starts at 10 a.m. ET. Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris the first woman Vice-President in the country’s history. The event will include performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and more. Watch the inauguration live below.

WATCH LIVE: Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris featuring performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and more.

For more on the inauguration, please visit the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris Inauguration website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.