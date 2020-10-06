Jagmeet Singh TikTok

Nathan Apodaca and Jagmeet Singh

WATCH: Jagmeet Singh pays homage to Nathan Apodaca’s viral TikTok

“VIBING SO HARD RN.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh paid tribute to the viral TikTok by Idaho Falls musician Nathan Apodaca (aka Doggface), who captured himself lip-syncing to “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac and drinking cran-raspberry juice while skateboarding. Singh does all of the above — though he exchanged the juice for a can of Zevia cola.

Singh has made headlines with his TikToks since the Oct. 2019 election campaign, and honestly we can’t imagine any other Canadian political leader doing this (well, expect maybe the new leader of the Green Party):

Check out the original TikTok by Nathan Apodaca (and yesterday’s homage by Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac) here.

