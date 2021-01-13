Tika
Life, Style

Vogue did an interview with Tika the Montreal greyhound

by CultMTL

“If it’s good enough for Beyoncé, it’s good enough for me.”

Montreal celebrity dog Tika, aka Tika the Iggy as she’s known on TikTok and Instagram, has graduated from social media star to mainstream media star with a feature in Vogue.

Vogue interviewed Montreal’s celebrity greyhound

The sassy Italian greyhound was interviewed by the magazine (with assistance from her owner / “dad” Thomas Shapiro) about her favourite outfits, designers, “It bags” and more. (Vogue is also selling human and canine versions of featured outfits and accessories, including items by Montreal company Tea You.)

Read the Vogue interview here.

See some gratuitous Tika pics below:

“An actual bad bitch” according to Lizzo
Out for a stroll in the Old Port of Montreal

For more style coverage, please visit the Style section.

Posted in Life, Style
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.