“If it’s good enough for Beyoncé, it’s good enough for me.”

Vogue did an interview with Tika the Montreal greyhound

Montreal celebrity dog Tika, aka Tika the Iggy as she’s known on TikTok and Instagram, has graduated from social media star to mainstream media star with a feature in Vogue.

The sassy Italian greyhound was interviewed by the magazine (with assistance from her owner / “dad” Thomas Shapiro) about her favourite outfits, designers, “It bags” and more. (Vogue is also selling human and canine versions of featured outfits and accessories, including items by Montreal company Tea You.)

Read the Vogue interview here.

See some gratuitous Tika pics below:

