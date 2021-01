At least five years too late.

Twitter has just announced that it has permanently banned the account of Donald Trump. This comes after Donald Trump’s account was temporarily suspended following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. capitol.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.“ –Twitter Safety

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021 Twitter has permanently banned Donald Trump from its platform

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.