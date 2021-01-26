The Weeknd announces a Greatest Hits album

For now, the project is only available on CD.

The Weeknd is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in Tampa Bay, Florida next Sunday but is getting the celebrations started early. A pre-order link has appeared on the Toronto singer’s online shop for a greatest hits compilation titled The Highlights.

The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 7

The compilation features songs spanning Abel Tesfaye’s early mixtapes and studio albums. “Wicked Games,” “Earned It” and “Blinding Lights” are some of the singles fans can look forward to on the project. Interestingly enough, no songs for Tesfaye’s debut album Kiss Land are featured on The Highlights. As for the time being, the compilation is only available on CD.

The track list for The Highlights

The Weeknd continues to break records left and right. “Blinding Lights” was Spotify’s top song of 2020. The song is also the longest running song to place in the Top 10 of Spotify’s Global Chart, clocking in at 380 days.

The Highlights can be pre-ordered here. As of now, it is only available on the Weeknd’s U.S. online store. Catch the Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 7.

