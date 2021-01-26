Richard Lewis will miss Season 11 of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up for a new season but will be missing one of their most cherished characters. Comedian Richard Lewis, who plays Larry David’s neurotic best friend on the show, announced via Twitter that he will not appear in the series’ forthcoming 11th season.

Lewis’s departure is due to back and shoulder surgeries that he is still recovering from.

What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy.Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/Tii9L8yw8a — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 25, 2021 Comedian Richard Lewis will be sitting out Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 11th season.

Last year, Richard Lewis told the Chicago Tribune that he was in “physical pain” during the shooting of the last Curb season. Aside from being a seasoned stand-up comedian, Lewis also starred in the sitcom Anything but Love alongside Jamie Lee Curtis from 1989 to 1992.

Richard Lewis on Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s tenth season.

Season 10 featured Larry David opening up a café called Latte Larry’s right next to his former favourite coffee shop to spite its owner after being banned from the place.

As a “social assassin,” Larry David is arguably the original social distancer. His polarizing behaviour throughout the show’s 21-year span has established him as a pariah among his friends and family. There’s no word on whether or not this season will see the HBO series tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

