pascal siakam raptors nba
Life, Sports

Pascal Siakam records first triple-double in loss to Trial Blazers

by Mr. Wavvy

Despite the impressive stats, the Toronto Raptors suffered another loss.

In his fifth NBA season, Toronto Raptors superstar Pascal Siakam has earned his first career triple-double. Siakam recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Image
Pascal Siakam enters his fifth year in the NBA.

However, these impressive statistics and an attempt at a buzzer-beating game shot was not enough to secure the win. The Raptors lost by a hair to the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-122. This is the Raptors’ second one-point loss of the week. On Sunday, Siakam also attempted a buzzer-beater against the Golden State Warriors to no success.

The Raptors are off to a rocky season start, with a 2-8 record in their first ten games.

Pascal Siakam and Damian Lillard go head-to-head (via Soobum Im)

“Right now we have no swag to us.”, said point guard Kyle Lowry in a post-game interview earlier this month. “Teams are looking at us and saying let’s eat. That’s not a good position at all.”

In the offseason, the Raptors lost centers Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, respectively. This has resulted in a larger role for Montreal’s own Chris Boucher, who recently signed a two-year $13.5 million contract. Boucher is transitioning into his increased role with ease.

For more basketball and other sports coverage, visit our Sports section.

Posted in Life, Sports

by Mr. Wavvy

Contributor
Mr. Wavvy has steadily built a name for himself as one of music journalism’s most illuminated spirits. Whether kissing Mac DeMarco, pondering the meaning of life with Tech N9ne, or performing singalongs with Charli XCX, visitors are always in for a treat when checking out a Mr. Wavvy interview.