Pascal Siakam records first triple-double in loss to Trial Blazers

In his fifth NBA season, Toronto Raptors superstar Pascal Siakam has earned his first career triple-double. Siakam recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Pascal Siakam enters his fifth year in the NBA.

However, these impressive statistics and an attempt at a buzzer-beating game shot was not enough to secure the win. The Raptors lost by a hair to the Portland Trail Blazers, 111-122. This is the Raptors’ second one-point loss of the week. On Sunday, Siakam also attempted a buzzer-beater against the Golden State Warriors to no success.

The Raptors are off to a rocky season start, with a 2-8 record in their first ten games.

Pascal Siakam and Damian Lillard go head-to-head (via Soobum Im)

“Right now we have no swag to us.”, said point guard Kyle Lowry in a post-game interview earlier this month. “Teams are looking at us and saying let’s eat. That’s not a good position at all.”

In the offseason, the Raptors lost centers Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, respectively. This has resulted in a larger role for Montreal’s own Chris Boucher, who recently signed a two-year $13.5 million contract. Boucher is transitioning into his increased role with ease.

For more basketball and other sports coverage, visit our Sports section.