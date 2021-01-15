Montreal’s Chris Boucher ties career-high of 25 points

The Canadian talent put numbers on the boards in a win against the Hornets.

The Toronto Raptors have snapped their three-game losing streak with a little help from Montreal’s own Chris Boucher. The Saint Lucia-born, Alma, Quebec-raised centre dropped 25 points, coming off the bench to help his team secure the win against the Charlotte Hornets. Boucher also earned 10 rebounds and 2 assists during the game. This win, however, is the Raptors’ third of the season.

Chris Boucher ahead of tonight’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

This is Boucher’s second time recording 25 points. The first time was last season in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boucher’s statistics sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many claiming he could win both Most Improved Player and 6th Man of the Year with the way he has been playing:

It's gonna be great when Chris Boucher wins 6th Man of the Year and Most Improved pic.twitter.com/2rkeFx5xpr — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) January 15, 2021

Chris Boucher tonight:



25 Points

10 Rebounds

2 Blocks

72 FG%

50 3FG%

88 FT%



Coming for that MIP 😤 pic.twitter.com/VLFsWl3amN — Road to 3-69 🦖 (@OGtheClampGod) January 15, 2021

Chris Boucher can be found at +6000 to win the Most Improved Player award on DraftKings pic.twitter.com/kweqWwSKbd — 𝐀𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@AaronBenRose) January 15, 2021

Boucher cemented his place with the team in a post-game interview: “My role is still the same, starting or not starting…this is my role,” explained Boucher of being a team player.

This is Boucher’s fourth season in the NBA. Despite his brief time in the league, Boucher is a back-to-back NBA champion. The Canadian talent earned rings with Golden State in 2018 and Toronto in 2019, respectively. Boucher only played a single minute in a single game during his time with the Warriors.

