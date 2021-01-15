Montreal’s Chris Boucher ties career-high of 25 points

The Toronto Raptors have snapped their three-game losing streak with a little help from Montreal’s own Chris Boucher. The Saint Lucia-born, Alma, Quebec-raised centre dropped 25 points, coming off the bench to help his team secure the win against the Charlotte Hornets. Boucher also earned 10 rebounds and 2 assists during the game. This win, however, is the Raptors’ third of the season.
This is Boucher’s second time recording 25 points. The first time was last season in a win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boucher’s statistics sent Twitter into a frenzy, with many claiming he could win both Most Improved Player and 6th Man of the Year with the way he has been playing:
Boucher cemented his place with the team in a post-game interview: “My role is still the same, starting or not starting…this is my role,” explained Boucher of being a team player.
This is Boucher’s fourth season in the NBA. Despite his brief time in the league, Boucher is a back-to-back NBA champion. The Canadian talent earned rings with Golden State in 2018 and Toronto in 2019, respectively. Boucher only played a single minute in a single game during his time with the Warriors.
