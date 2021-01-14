It’s official: The Montreal Impact is now Club de foot Montréal

The Major League Soccer (MLS) team previously known as the Montreal Impact will now be called Club de foot Montréal (CF MTL).

It was reported last month that the team would change their name to Montreal FC, a move that was criticized by some (notably the Parti Québécois) because “football club” is English. The Montreal Impact / Impact de Montréal name has been with the team since 1993.

For more on Club de foot Montréal, please visit their website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.