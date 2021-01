The bitch is gone! Let the fumigation begin.

According to BBC, Donald Trump and Melania have left the White House for the final time during his presidency, and are en route to Florida. Trump is the first President to snub the incoming President’s inauguration since 1869.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden will begin at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.