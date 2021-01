Because fuck influencers who aren’t using their platforms for good.

An Instagram account is shaming Quebec influencers for ignoring COVID

An Instagram account called cancel.influenceurs is exposing Quebec social media personalities who are posting about partying indoors with friends, travelling to places like Florida, making anti-lockdown comments and doing other stupid stuff — always maskless — despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out some examples below, and to see more, visit the cancel.influenceurs Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cancel.influenceurs An Instagram account is shaming Quebec influencers for ignoring COVID

