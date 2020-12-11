Xavier Dolan, Robert Pattinson and Sehun star in the new Dior Men campaign

Kim Jones presented his new Fall 2021 collection for Dior Men in Beijing on Tuesday. The show was a visual marvel, featuring stunning scenography with imagery by visual artist and cosmic director Thomas Vanz, and colourful prints in a collaboration with Kenny Scharf. To mark the occasion, Dior and Kim Jones celebrated with a campaign featuring celebrities in some of the new looks, including Montrealer Xavier Dolan, Robert Pattinson, Sehun, Fai Khadra, J Balvin and more.

“An influence for Monsieur Dior in his time, the culture and artistry of China courses through the Dior Men Fall 2021 collection by Kim Jones, from the Chinese zodiac animal motifs created specially by Kenny Scharf to the meticulous seed embroidery interpretation of the artist’s colorful imagery that gives an ancestral technique a futuristic refocus.”

Check out some of the campaign images and watch the official stream of the show below.

Dior Men Fall 2021 live from Beijing

