Life

The outdoor paths at the Botanical Gardens have reopened for the holidays

by CultMTL

A beautiful winter setting for a holiday outing.

Espace pour la vie have reopened the outdoor paths of the Botanical Gardens in Montreal, providing a unique way to celebrate the holidays outside. Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement earlier today, where she also referenced winter programming in other parks around the city.

Of course health and safety measures will still be in effect. The outdoor gardens can accessed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25. For more on the Botanical Gardens in Montreal, please visit their website.

Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the outdoor paths at the Botanical Garden in Montreal have reopened for the holidays

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in Life
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.