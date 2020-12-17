The outdoor paths at the Botanical Gardens have reopened for the holidays

Espace pour la vie have reopened the outdoor paths of the Botanical Gardens in Montreal, providing a unique way to celebrate the holidays outside. Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement earlier today, where she also referenced winter programming in other parks around the city.
Of course health and safety measures will still be in effect. The outdoor gardens can accessed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25. For more on the Botanical Gardens in Montreal, please visit their website.
