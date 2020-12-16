Sonder announces 700 new jobs in Montreal at an avg. salary of $140K

Premier François Legault announced this morning that Montreal apartment-hotel company Sonder will be receiving a $30-million loan from Investissement Québec (IQ) in order to create its International Growth Centre here — a “technology development, customer service and administrative support centre.” The project is valued at $182-million, and is set to create 700 jobs in the city by 2025 at an average salary of $140,000. The loan includes a forgivable component, whereby it does not have to be repaid in full if the job creation criteria are met.

Sonder, which is currently based in San Francisco, has a presence in 35 countries, and can host 825,000 visitors each year.

Je me souviens quand je suis allé visiter l’équipe de Sonder à San Francisco en 2019.

Je suis très content d'annoncer avec eux un projet qui va créer 700 emplois payants à Montréal.

Je me souviens quand je suis allé visiter l'équipe de Sonder à San Francisco en 2019.

Je suis très content d'annoncer avec eux un projet qui va créer 700 emplois payants à Montréal.

Ça renforce notre statut comme un des meilleurs endroits au monde pour investir dans le numérique. pic.twitter.com/i7AWttNwdV — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 16, 2020

