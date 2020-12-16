Sonder Investissement Québec Montreal jobs $140,000

Sonder announces 700 new jobs in Montreal at an avg. salary of $140K

by CultMTL

The Montreal apartment-hotel company has secured a $30-million loan from Investissement Québec.

Premier François Legault announced this morning that Montreal apartment-hotel company Sonder will be receiving a $30-million loan from Investissement Québec (IQ) in order to create its International Growth Centre here — a “technology development, customer service and administrative support centre.” The project is valued at $182-million, and is set to create 700 jobs in the city by 2025 at an average salary of $140,000. The loan includes a forgivable component, whereby it does not have to be repaid in full if the job creation criteria are met.

Sonder, which is currently based in San Francisco, has a presence in 35 countries, and can host 825,000 visitors each year.

