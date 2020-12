Donald Trump announced earlier today that his lawyer Rudy Giuliani has caught COVID-19. Giuliani has been trying to prove the existence of voter fraud during the 2020 U.S. presidential election, to no avail. Trump wished Rudy Giuliani good wishes via Twitter, where he again referred to COVID-19 as the China Virus.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

