The Bellesa Naughty List has launched, and everyone’s getting free gifts

Bellesa is a Montreal-based porn site for women and sex toy company — whose mission is to “empower women to embrace, explore and celebrate their sexuality unapologetically” — and this week they launched their annual Naughty List.

Read the latest issue of Cult MTL here!

Bellesa is still riding on the good vibes of the release of their BuzzFeed AirVibe in November and decided to spread a little cheer in this especially tough holiday season. Everyone who signs up for the mailing list this month will be rewarded with free stuff, specifically gift cards for vibrators, memberships, stickers and more surprises.

“2020 has been a chaotic year. The Bellesa Community means so, so much to me, and how supportive everyone has been to each other during these times is what makes everything we do worth it. I hope more than anything that the Naughty List injects some positivity and helps end this year on a lighter and happier note. Let’s look forward to a brighter 2021 — together.” —Michelle Shnaidman, Bellesa CEO and founder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellesa (@bellesaco) Montreal-based porn site for women and sex toy company Bellesa has launched their Naughty List, and everyone’s getting free gifts

Sign up for the Bellesa Naughty List via their Bboutique here.

For more, please visit the Life section.