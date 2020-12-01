The only chance anyone else has at winning a race.

Seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation in Bahrain, where he won the Grand Prix on Sunday. Mercedes-AMG Petronas issued a statement confirming that Hamilton had three negative tests last week, the last of which was on race day on Sunday. He however woke up on Monday morning with symptoms and tested positive later that day. Hamilton was informed that a contact prior to his arrival in Bahrain had also tested positive.

Lewis Hamilton has won the last six races of the season and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix. Best of luck in his recovery.

💬 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/sJSIGitFz1 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 1, 2020 Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has COVID-19 and will miss Sakhir GP

