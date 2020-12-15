Canada to receive 168,000 doses of Moderna vaccine by end of December

200,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine are also incoming.

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that 168,000 doses of Moderna vaccine are expected to be received by the end of December, within 48 hours of being approved by Health Canada. The Moderna vaccine does not require storage in ultra-cold freezers like the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, making it easier to deliver and administer. These doses will be directed to Canada’s territories (who opted to wait for Moderna when the Pfizer vaccine became available) as well as the North and remote and Indigenous communities.

“Canada was among the first to preorder doses of the (Moderna) vaccine. Any vaccine approved in Canada will be both safe and effective.” —Justin Trudeau

In addition to the news about Moderna, 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer vaccine are incoming, to be administered at 70 sites, up 56 from 14 active vaccination sites this week.

Two other vaccines are also pending Health Canada approval at the moment: Oxford/AstaZeneca and Janssen (a division of Johnson & Johnson).

